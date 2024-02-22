Tennessee Eatery Named The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Tennessee?

The Loveless Cafe

A famous institution in Nashville, this popular restaurant is a must-stop for locals and tourists alike looking to sample some delicious Southern staples and the restaurants iconic biscuits. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Highway 100.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Founded in 1951, The Loveless Cafe isn't glitzy or glamorous like some places in Nashville, but this retro spot just outside the city is one of the best joints to find good old-fashioned Southern comfort food. Located at the start of the Natchez Trace Parkway, it's the perfect place to stop on a road trip and load up on classics like fried chicken and the fluffiest biscuits, all served on gingham-topped tables and surrounded by walls covered with photos."

