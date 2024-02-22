Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 22nd

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 22nd, drawing on ideals of admiration, comfort, reflection, stability, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will learn to accept parts of the past that have been weighing on your mind today as you build up motivation and determination for future endeavors. You might feel a strong sense of community as your dreams begin to take shape, Aries.

ARIES:

"Acceptance of the past and determination for the future arise as Venus, the planet of love and harmony, meets your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius. A strong connection with your community can give you courage and willpower to see your dreams through and fight for the people and causes you share spiritual ties with."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that your efforts will pay off today, leading to little victories! People will feel attracted to your work ethic today as your reputation skyrockets. As they should, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"You’re claiming victories with grace as Venus and Mars meet in Aquarius. Collaborative efforts and shared successes are up for celebration, and people can feel magnetically attracted to your work (or to your image) as your chart’s place of career and public reputation is activated."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect a change in your social status to occur today as a foreign romance blossoms, paving the way for a long-distance relationship. You could be inspired to carry yourself differently today.

GEMINI:

"A change in social status could take place as Venus and Mars meet in Aquarius. A foreign romance may lead to serious commitments or promises could be made (perhaps vows exchanged) within long-distance relationships. Exciting milestones may be reached in your career and you might accept a new designation as rites of passage are completed. An alignment with counter cultural views can inspire you to carry yourself differently, perhaps in a more dignified manner."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can look forward to harmony and prosperity arising today as you "explore cultural ideals" that influence your perspective.

CANCER:

"Give-and-take dynamics could be on your mind as Venus, the planet of harmony and prosperity, meets with goal-driven Mars in Aquarius. Discussions and research about inheritances or the history of dowries might come up as you explore cultural ideals that may influence your perspectives about partnerships and shared resources."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect things to heat up in your romantic relationship as love is very abundant today! A partner's commitment will become very clear as the hours unfold. You deserve nothing less, Leo!

LEO:

"Things are getting hot in your partnerships as Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, merges with eager Mars in Aquarius today. Intimate information and shows of commitment could be shared, bringing you closer to your significant others."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be very ambitious today as you seek to meet others halfway. Being on the same page as your peers could lead to mutual respect and cooperation.

VIRGO:

"You might find your daily pace and work ambition matched with a partner’s as Venus, the planet of peace and harmony, meets action planet Mars in Aquarius. It’s easier to get on the same page with others; cooperation and mutual commitment to higher standards are unfolding."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect life to feel romantic today as you find new ways to heal yourself. Take some time to self-care today, Libra!

LIBRA:

"You're expressing yourself in dynamic ways, and life feels romantic (even the mundane aspects of it) as your planetary ruler, Venus, merges with action planet Mars in Aquarius. You might be getting in touch with your sexuality, claiming it, and finding healing in doing so."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might feel comfortable today as you seek out honesty. The honesty that you discover could lead you to heal your inner child, allowing you to banish shame and enjoy the little things in life.

SCORPIO:

"Your sense of pleasure and comfort is redefined as Venus, the planet of love and peace, merges with your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius, inviting you to pursue your honest desires and heal your inner child. Pro tip: This might involve releasing shame and giving yourself permission to enjoy yourself in ways you were forbidden from in the past."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You will win people over with your determination today as you approach problems in an energetic and understanding manner. Now is the time to "extend an olive branch" to people that you need to make peace with.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You’re able to win people over with convincing ideas as Venus, the planet of eloquence and harmony, meets determined Mars in Aquarius. Language barriers could be transcended through an energetic understanding and you might find your learning curve flattened under this transit. Make a note that this is an opportune time to extend an olive branch to siblings or other family members you might need to make peace with."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will effectively communicate your self-worth today as you approach conversation with "authority and poise." If you were thinking about scheduling a job interview, today is the day!

CAPRICORN:

"You’re getting clear on what you want, what you need, and what is rightfully yours as Venus, the planet of abundance and harmony, meets independence-seeking Mars in Aquarius. You’re communicating your sense of self-worth with authority and poise, and you might realize just what you need to say or do to ensure you’re compensated fairly. It could be a good day for a job interview."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you will be extra charismatic today, appreciating the love and beauty that surrounds you. This will lead to attracting anything you desire today within your health and relationships. You could finally feel a sense of stability today, Aquarius!

AQUARIUS:

"You’re giving off dynamic and charismatic vibes as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets independence-seeking Mars in Aquarius. You’re able to attract what you desire today and your focus could be on the relationships, health goals, and material aspirations that bring you greater stability."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) might encounter a few revelations today. This information will come with a bit of "soul-searching" as you reflect on your needs. Take note of how you choose to express yourself today, Pisces.

PISCES:

"You might be met with some revelations as the merge between Venus and Mars in Aquarius finds you doing some soul-searching. Give yourself time to reflect in solitude and you may notice a sense of mental fortitude arising, waiting for you to claim that about yourself. Private intimate connections can also take place and you might be contemplating your sexual identity or the way you prefer to express the complexities within you."

