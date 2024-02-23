Florida Spot Named The 'Coolest' Small Town In The Entire State

Small towns fill out the cultural fabric of the United States. While bigger cities are home to popular attractions, iconic landmarks, and other amenities, small communities promise fewer crowds and unique draws you won't find anywhere else. Every state has plenty of towns for people to check out, but certain ones stand out from the rest.

For those craving a trip to a quaint location, Far & Wide refreshed its list of the coolest small town in each state. Writers consulted various sources, including U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest, Architectural Digest, The Travel Channel, and House Beautiful magazine, for their selections.

Sanibel Island was crowned Florida's best small town! Located 30 miles away from Cape Coral, this idyllic spot is often paired with its sister island Captiva when it comes to coverage. On its own, it's one of the top shelling spots in the entire country. Writers provided more insight into what makes Sanibel so great:

"Florida is so much more than an amusement-park destination or the home of a certain Latin-inspired Art Deco mega-city. You'll also find amiable small towns up and down the peninsula state's coastline, including one of the top 20 small towns according to U.S. News: Sanibel Island. Just 12 miles long and 3 miles wide, Sanibel features shell-covered beaches and wildlife refuges for a truly off-the-beaten-path Floridian getaway."