You cannot go wrong with a delicious slice of pie, especially if it's from the best pie shop in Michigan!

Once you've located this glorious shop, you must decide which tasty pie you'd like to devour. Cherry, Apple, Pecan, Pumpkin, Key Lime, Peach... the possibilities are truly endless and the world of pie is at your fingertips! You deserve to treat yourself every once in a while.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best pie shop in all of Michigan is Sister Pie in Detroit. This standout staple serves a mean Malted Lime Pie.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about compiling the data to discover the best pie shops in the entire country:

"24/7 Tempo consulted and compared reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Thrillist, Food & Wine, The Daily Meal, and others, as well as numerous local and regional sites, then used editorial discretion to make our final selections to compile a list of the best pie shops in the United States. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with a more general focus or establishments that also serve café-style food were included, if their pies were highly rated."

For a continued list of the best pie shops in America visit 247tempo.com.