Missouri Eatery Named The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Missouri?

Broadway Diner

Located in Columbia, this longtime favorite serving up incredible diner classics was also named one of the best classic diners in the entire country. Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street in Columbia.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The legendary Broadway Diner serves homely classics like biscuits smothered with lashings of rich, creamy gravy, in an atmosphere that's both fun and comforting. Customers love the signature breakfasts like The Stretch: a generous serving of scrambled eggs, chili, onions, cheese, and hash browns. The interior is classic diner-style, with red booths, pink and blue tabletops, and a long counter lined with leather-cushioned stools."

See more hidden gem restaurants around the country by checking out the full list at lovefood.com.