South Carolina Eatery Named The State's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant'

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in South Carolina?

Dave's Carry Out

Located in Charleston, this restaurant is a must-try for any seafood lover. Dave's Carry Out is located at 42 Morris Street, Ste. C. Here's what the site had to say:

"There's some strong competition when it comes to old-school seafood spots in Charleston, but you can't go wrong with Dave's Carry Out. Fans wax lyrical about the seafood platter, which comes piled with scallops, shrimp, and deviled crab, plus fries and salad. There are no frills inside, and your food will come served in polystyrene — but there's a popping blue facade that'll let you know you're in the right spot."

