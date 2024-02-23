Tennessee Cafe Named The Best Bakery In The State

Sometimes you have to just treat yourself to something delicious from a bakery, whether you're craving a sweet bite or leaning more on the side of savory. Yelp recently compiled a list of the best bakery in each state according to Yelp Elites, and the list is filled with standout establishments serving up a variety of incredible baked goods like pastries, breads, danishes, donuts and much more.

According to the list, the best bakery in all of Tennessee is Fido in Nashville, which has a 4 star rating on Yelp and over 1,300 reviews. Fido is located at 1812 21st Avenue South. Here's what one Yelper had to say: "Food was great! Loved the fry sauce! Will be back for sure. Friendly Service. Food quality was excellent, fresh ingredients! Cool vibe nice music playing."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"This is an all-time list of the top bakeries in every state according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the bakery category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five star Elite reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 24, 2024."

Visit blog.yelp.com to see more of the best bakeries around the state. You can also check out our previous coverage to read up on where to find other bakery treats, such as the best pie or the best donut in the state.