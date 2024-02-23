Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 23rd

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 23rd, drawing on ideals of self-care, collaboration, finance, partnership, healthy habits, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should prioritize meditation today and reduce distractions. Today is the day to focus on self-care and saving money, Aries!

"A desire for more solitude could arise as Mercury enters Pisces, inviting you to prioritize a daily meditation practice or let your mind and senses rest from outside stimulation. You might try reducing distractions and focusing on work and self-care as the moon enters Virgo and opposes Mercury. You may also feel called to start saving money for a rainy day."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will find ample opportunity to be social today as you embark on an unexpected journey with friends.

"You could be finding more opportunities to socialize and pursue your aspirations as Mercury enters Pisces. Invitations to network or join a different social circle may arise, and you might entertain yourself with ideas about a passion you want to follow as the moon enters Virgo and opposes Mercury. Your friends might be asking you to come along for some type of journey, too."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you might reveal something that you've been quietly working on to others today. Private conversations about family could be scrutinized by the public as you become more visible to the rest of the world.

"Announcements or news about your career and life’s direction might be shared as your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters Pisces today. You could reveal something you’ve been working on behind the scenes or bring conversations you’ve been contemplating to the public. Discussions about your private and family life may also arise in a more public way, or you might be contending with some pivotal role changes in your life that are becoming more visible to the rest of the world as the moon in Virgo faces off with Mercury. "

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect the path towards your future to be extremely clear today as you spend time reshaping your perspectives. You might ponder joining a "social group" that allows you to spread your wings in an "academic way."

"A dream vacation or a hope for the future is coming into sharper focus as Mercury enters Pisces today. Time spent with a spiritual community can reshape your perspectives in the coming weeks, or perhaps you’re joining a social group that supports your growth in an academic or political way."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to discuss finance and shared resources with a partner. Taxes will be sorted out today, Leo!

"Discussions about finances and shared resources are coming into focus over the next few weeks as Mercury enters Pisces. It might be time to renegotiate some contracts and you’ll be more focused on getting taxes sorted during this time."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you could connect with new people today and over the next few weeks. Watch how you communicate to your close friends today as philosophical conversations take shape.

"Opportunities to connect with new faces (and places) could arise over the next few weeks as your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters Pisces. Philosophical conversations could come up in your relationships or you might discuss trying something different with partners. You can learn something insightful about the way you communicate with those closest to you as the moon in your sign, Virgo, also opposes Mercury today."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to reorganize their routine today as it serve their health and daily habits. Today is a good day to prioritize a good night's sleep and spiritual wellbeing as you work to ease an excess of thoughts.

"You may be reorganizing your day-to-day routines, focusing more on your health and the habits that need to be changed or reinforced as Mercury enters Pisces. The perspective that health is a worthwhile responsibility could be on your mind. You might be paying more attention to your sleep hygiene and sense of spiritual wellbeing as the moon in Virgo also opposes Mercury today. What can you do to unburden your mind and let yourself get some proper shuteye?"

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should take time out of your day to do something that you really enjoy with people you really enjoy. Entertainment, romance, expression and social interests will pop up throughout your day, Scorpio!

"You could find yourself making more space and time for the things that bring you joy, with the people you love, as Mercury enters Pisces today. You might enjoy entertainment that lights up your sense of romance or you may express what your partners mean to you in a very big way over the coming weeks. Social ties with people who share your interests can also come into focus as the moon in Virgo opposes Mercury."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you might feel inspired to reorganize your life and question family health history as you head into the weekend.

"You can feel inspired to reorganize your home and your life, from the inside-out, as Mercury enters Pisces. It might need to get a bit messy before things can make sense though! This is an opportune time to interview your family for details on your inherited health constitution and unfinished business passed down by your ancestors."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will find a new, big way to express yourself today as you ponder the repercussions of your communication style. Today is the day to plan a future trip, Capricorn!

"Mercury enters Pisces, inviting you to find your voice and express yourself in big and embodied ways! You might be thinking more about the impact your mode of communication has on children and youth during the next few weeks or you may feel called to heal your inner child through writing, art, and other forms of joy. Plans for travel or educational pursuits could also arise as the moon in Virgo opposes Mercury today."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you can expect to organize your finances today as you consider future home remodeling projects. Taxes will also be on your mind today, Aquarius!

"Budgeting and financial organization comes up for discussion as Mercury enters Pisces. The dreams you have for your home and family are inspiring you to project, and make better sense of, the numbers coming in and out of your bank account over the next several months. Taxes might be top of mind as the moon in Virgo also opposes Mercury today."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) might feel more open to expression today as they find themselves planning a trip within the next few weeks. It's encouraged to collaborate and share your thoughts with a partner today, Pisces.

"You’re more open to expressing yourself and sharing what’s on your mind as Mercury enters your sign, Pisces. You can help people make sense of information that might otherwise feel too broad, abstract, or foreign to understand. Perhaps you’ll find yourself traveling more in the coming weeks, too. Partners can help expand on your ideas or share something touching as the moon in Virgo also opposes Mercury today."

