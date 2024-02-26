California Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of California! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many California restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in California is served at San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant in San Pedro. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its size and large menu.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"What started as a local, family-owned seafood shop in 1956 has grown to become California's largest seafood restaurant. The seafood behemoth offers seating for up to 2,000 and serves a whopping million meals every year. Brave the line and get treated to authentic shrimp tray platters, grilled swordfish, and a jaw-dropping view."

