Colorado Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Joint In The State

Sushi is one of the most popular dishes to come out of Japan. Requiring amazing knife skills and preparation, many people appreciate the craft that goes into making a delicious roll, no matter where you get it from. Beyond that, people enjoy the perfect combination of rice, seaweed, and several raw ingredients in one bite.

If you're looking for some top-notch sushi, 24/7 Tempo has a list of the best sushi place in each state. Writers compiled their list based on ratings, reviews, and input from a variety of food-based sources, including Eater, The Daily Meal, Travel & Leisure, Time Out, Spoon University, and Thrillist, as well as several city and regional sites.

According to the roundup, Colorado's top sushi restaurant is Sushi Den! Here's why this historic spot landed on the list:

"A Denver hotspot since 1984, Sushi Den is renowned for flying in fresh seafood from the city of Fukuoka on Kyushu Island every day. It’s used in a variety of sashimi, nigiri, hand rolls, and specialty rolls, and there’s a daily-rotating 'Catch of the Day' menu highlighting what came in that morning. The same proprietors have two other restaurants next door – Izakaya Den and Otoro."