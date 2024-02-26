Florida Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Joint In The State

Sushi is one of the most popular dishes to come out of Japan. Requiring amazing knife skills and preparation, many people appreciate the craft that goes into making a delicious roll, no matter where you get it from. Beyond that, people enjoy the perfect combination of rice, seaweed, and several raw ingredients in one bite.

If you're looking for some top-notch sushi, 24/7 Tempo has a list of the best sushi place in each state. Writers compiled their list based on ratings, reviews, and input from a variety of food-based sources, including Eater, The Daily Meal, Travel & Leisure, Time Out, Spoon University, and Thrillist, as well as several city and regional sites.

According to the roundup, Florida's top sushi restaurant is Naoe! Here's why this renowned spot landed on the list:

"Located on Miami’s exclusive Brickell Key, Naoe is a minimalist-style restaurant overseen by chef Kevin Cory. It’s a small jewel box with just a handful of seats (which are difficult to reserve), and Cory personally prepares every item. It has an omakase-style menu, which means that Cory has full control over what you eat. Each meal starts with a bento box-style appetizer of several dishes and soup, followed up by a variety of super-fresh nigiri sushi and a dessert of ice cream, fresh fruit, and sponge cake. The only alcoholic beverage option is sake, including one that’s brewed by Cory’s family back in Japan."