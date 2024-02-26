Georgia Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like Georgia with a countless number of seafood spots.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of Georgia is Sushi House Hayakawa in Atlanta. Led by a James Beard Award finalist chef, this restaurant serves traditional Japanese sushi that is described not as a dinner but as an "experience."

Sushi House Hayakawa is located at 1055 Howell Mill Road.

Here's what the site had to say Georgia's best sushi spot:

"This traditional upscale sushi restaurant has been a must-visit since 2008 for in-the-know Atlantans looking for the freshest fish in the city. Chef Atsushi Hayakawa (a James Beard Award finalist) sources his offerings from Tokyo's Toyosu Market and other top outlets around the globe. Guests who choose to reserve the Hayakawa Omakase (just four per night) are treated to a meal prepared by and served by chef Hayakawa himself."

