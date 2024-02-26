Massachusetts Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of Massachusetts! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many Massachusetts restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in Massachusetts is served at Neptune Oysterhas in Boston. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its fresh-off-the-boat menu options.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Known for its generous serving sizes and fresh-off-the-boat fish, Neptune Oysterhas customers lined out the door for a reason. If you're lucky enough to snag a table, prepare to be treated to premium seafood dishes like the lobster spaghettini and fried Ipswich clams. Don't have time to wait? Order takeout for fast pick-up and mouthwatering seafood on the go."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best seafood across the country visit eatthis.com.