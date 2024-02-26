Michigan Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of Michigan! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many Michigan restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in Michigan is served at Joe Muer Seafood in Detroit. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its Atlantic swordfish and Georges Bank Scallops.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Joe Muer Seafood, open since 1929, offers an upscale seafood experience, complete with a riverside view and live music. The iconic seafood spot offers main courses like grilled Atlantic swordfish and Georges Bank Scallops. 'I can tell you all the dishes were basically cooked better than anywhere I've ever eaten. The lobster was perfect, filet was perfect and the sides and appetizer was cooked to perfection,' writes one satisfied customer."

