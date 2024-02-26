Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of Pennsylvania! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many Pennsylvania restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in Pennsylvania is served at Oyster House in Philadelphia. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its raw bar tower and pan-seared striped bass.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Located in the heart of Philly, this established seafood joint offers refined ocean fare like scallop crudo and pan-seared striped bass. If you're feeling ambitious, tackle the signature Oyster House raw bar tower, complete with oysters, clams, shrimp, chilled lobster, and scallops."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best seafood across the country visit eatthis.com.