Texas Eatery Named 'Best Seafood Restaurant' In The Entire State

What is a bowl of chowder without clams, bisque without lobster, scampi without shrimp, and mignonette sauce and a seafood tower without delicious oysters?

Seafood surely livens up a main course. Especially when it is served fresh from the best seafood restaurant in all of Texas! Eat This Not That did a deep-dive (pun intended) into the best seafood restaurants in America, from "hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare," and left no shell unturned. While many Texas restaurants serve spectacular deep sea delicacies, only one is known for being the absolute best around. If you are a self-proclaimed seafood critic, or are simply searching for your next date night spot, look no further than the best seafood restaurant in the entire state!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best seafood in Texas is served at Goode Company Seafood in Houston. Eat This Not That praised this restaurant for its "heavenly chocolate cream pie."

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the restaurant that serves the best seafood in the entire state:

"Come for the old school, diner-style atmosphere and stay for the southern coastal seafood classics. Dive into the sautéed crab fingers or opt for the wood-fired swordfish entree for the full Goode Company experience. Of course, no visit to this Texas seafood staple would be complete without the heavenly chocolate cream pie for dessert!"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best seafood across the country visit eatthis.com.