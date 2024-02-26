Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $3.75 Million Sold In Florida

A lucky player in Florida scored millions of dollars following a Florida Lotto drawing over the weekend. According to WFLA, someone won the $3.75 million jackpot from the Saturday, February 24 drawing.

Here are the winning Florida Lotto numbers from that night: 8-9-29-36-49-51.

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a Publix located at 10130 Northlake Boulevard in West Palm Beach. No word on how much money the winner could be taking home.

Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize. If they're considering the cash option, they have 60 days. Winners can claim their prize from any Florida Lottery District Office.

The Florida Lotto jackpot has reset to $1 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, February 28.

Several Floridians have been taking home the big bucks after playing lottery games. Last week, a 63-year-old man won a $5 million top prize from a $20 scratch-off game. There was another man who only paid $5 for a lottery ticket and a huge prize. Earlier this month, a Florida Lotto ticket worth a whopping $45 million was sold at a liquor store.