Yo Gotti Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Build His $100 Million Empire

"I honestly feel like the biggest information is what he showed me," Gotti explained. "He showed me that somebody from Marcy that come from a lifestyle like I came from could build a Roc Nation and buy $100 million-dollar houses on the ocean and could be a company that put together the Super Bowl Halftime. All these things he accomplished, he showed me because I'm watching."



"He just showed me a lot through his actions," he added. "Of course he told me a lot of great things too, a lot of powerful things, a lot of valuable things. Another thing I picked up from Jay was to focus on your impact."



JAY-Z, who's served as a mentor to the Gangsta Art rapper, also weighed in on Gotti's success. The Roc Nation founder told Forbes he admires the Memphis native's passion for business, and asserts that Gotti is redefining what it means to be an executive.



“His business acumen is evident in every move he makes, breaking the mold of the old-guard definition of an executive,” Hov said.



Watch the entire interview below.