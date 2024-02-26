Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 26th

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for February 26th, drawing on ideals of finance, goal-setting, dreams, love, confidence, productivity, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will be offered comfort and grace as self-love flourishes today! You might have an abundance of restless energy today that causes you to "overspend." Set aside time to appreciate the little things today.

"Allow yourself to be swept away by all things sweet, dearest Aries, as the moon enters Libra and your solar seventh house, encouraging romance, bonding, and self-love. These vibes are ideal for pursuing that which offers comfort and grace. You may meet a stranger with whom you share an intense connection when Pluto stirs, helping to pull back social pretenses to reveal what lies beneath. Meanwhile, Mars and Jupiter square off in our skies, bringing a restless energy to the table that may cause you to overspend if you're not careful. Look for luxury without reaching for your pocketbook, appreciating a home-cooked meal, or the beauty nature offers."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will feel ready to tackle the work week as Monday unfolds. A greater sense of capability is on your mind today as you assert your power and let your creativity shine through new projects.

"You'll feel light and ready to take on the work week, dear Taurus, as the moon enters harmonious Libra and your solar sixth house. The energy at play boosts efficiency and teamwork, reminding you that you're both capable and not alone. You could gain recognition as a team leader when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, making it important that you stand in your power around the office. This energy is also great for unloading projects in favor of picking up new ones. Just be mindful not to overburden yourself when Mars and Jupiter square off, or you could face burnout."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to approach the work week with creativity as you zoom in on self-expression. You might feel extra spiritual today as you seek "guidance from beyond" through visualization of your goals.

"Pursue creative freedom when approaching the workweek, dear Gemini, as the moon enters Libra and your house of self-expression. Putting your own touch on projects will elevate your confidence while allowing you to stand out amongst your peers. Your intuition spikes as Pluto activates in the spiritual sector of your chart, bringing you closer to divine forces and loved ones that have crossed over. Lean into these vibes by visualizing your goals and asking for assistance and guidance from beyond. Your impulses will guide you when Mars and Jupiter align, though you should avoid reckless decision-making."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to be hard on yourself today as your brain works overtime to feel comfortable and bring a sense of peace back into your life. You might also feel nurturing today: a mood that will allow you to release emotions and fit in a "good cry" before the day's end.

"It'll be hard to tear yourself away from the comforts of home, sweet Cancer, as the moon enters Libra and the sector of your chart that governs domestic bliss. If you're forced to go into the office, consider bringing along a few items to help you feel cozy at work. Your nurturing side shines through when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, helping you deepen bonds through acts of kindness or love. This energy could also bring forth emotional release, so consider treating yourself to a good cry. Protect your aura when navigating large crowds when Mars and Jupiter square off."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to feel an airy sense of romance today as you create a playlist of "beautiful music" and do a "bit of flirting." Be mindful of who you choose to share these emotions with today, Leo.

"The moon enters Libra and the sector of your chart that governs communication, sweet Lion, putting you in a romantic headspace. Lean into these vibes by creating a playlist of your favorite beautiful music, reciting positive mantras, and doing a bit of flirting. Meaningful conversations could bring your love life to the next level when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, helping you and your partner understand each other more profoundly. Just be mindful to select a mate who wants to grow alongside you. You'll have a chance to break through boundaries when Mars and Jupiter align, but you should be mindful of implementing new ones."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that money will be on your mind today as you gain motivation towards building up your finances. Today is a good day to show others that you are a natural-born leader and that you will relentlessly chase your goals.

"The moon drifts into Libra and the sector of your chart that governs prosperity, dearest Virgo, putting dollar signs in your eyes. You'll feel highly motivated to improve your financial standing, and a helpful connection between Luna and Pluto brings new depth to your work. Move steadily toward money-making opportunities, feeling elevated with each completed project. Now is also a good time to demonstrate your capabilities as a team leader, generating quality work with the help of peers. Just be mindful to focus on personal goals tonight when Mars and Jupiter align, balancing work and passions to stay afloat."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to let their confident and creative sides shine today as they propel themselves through passionate pursuits. Today is a great day to show your loyal friends and loved ones how much you appreciate them. Perhaps by taking time to meet up with them or compliment them today.

"The moon enters your sign this morning, dear Libra, gently waking you from sleep to reveal a world that is your own. Be fierce in your pursuits when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, encouraging you to seek success by showcasing your most confident and creative self. Themes around loyalty may also come into play, making it a good time to show some love to your most trusted allies. Opportunities for transformation also come into play, making it the ideal time to explore new clothing styles or haircuts. You'll feel eager for commitment when Mars and Jupiter align, helping you hone in on what the heart truly desires."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will feel "comfortable" working behind the scenes today as you protect your energy. These efforts will allow your "heart and mind" to be quiet for a while, bringing about a greater sense of peace that allows you to clear some of your living spaces.

"You'll feel most comfortable when operating from the shadows, dear Scorpio, as the moon enters Libra and the sector of your chart that governs privacy. Find empowerment by leaning into your reputation for being a bit mysterious and protecting your energy as you plot your next moves. You'll have a chance to break free from patterns you inherited as a child when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, helping you pick and choose what you carry forth. This energy also opens the doors for emotional relief, bringing your heart and mind to a place of quiet. Do something to elevate your home tonight when Mars and Jupiter align, putting you in the mood to nest."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you might be in the mood to see people and go on an adventure. Take some time to understand your peers today as you work to understand your own thoughts and actions. Consider taking time to be involved in your community today by raising awareness for a cause.

"The moon enters Libra, and the sector of your chart that governs community, sweet Sagittarius, puts you in the mood to see people and fully experience life. You'll have a chance to break through conversational barriers when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, helping you better understand your peers. This energy brings added depth to your own thoughts, and you may feel called to raise awareness for a cause that is dear to your heart. Actions speak louder than words, and Mars and Jupiter align, bringing a restless energy to the table. Move in the way you feel called to, but avoid demanding perfection of yourself or others."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will seek balance at work today as you take on a leadership role and with it, greater responsibility. Remind yourself never to settle as you experience stress, for this too shall pass. Take some needed time off from scrolling on social media today, Capricorn.

"Make a soft landing into the workweek as the moon enters Libra, dear Capricorn, urging you to find balance within your responsibilities. If you're in a leadership position, this luminary placement asks that you take a gentle approach toward giving orders. Consider treating yourself to your favorite latte or sweet treat when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, helping you shake off stress through decadence. This energy is also great for acknowledging your worth as a reminder not to settle. Avoid killing time by browsing your favorite stores online when Mars and Jupiter square off, tempting you to overspend."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you can expect to feel connected to those around you today as you open up and embrace who you are. Today is all about personal growth, Aquarius! Believe in yourself and seek love today.

"You'll feel quietly connected to the divine force within and around you, sweet Aquarius, as the moon enters Libra and your house of spirituality. Embrace grace while opening yourself up to support from beyond, dissolving any drama or tension that found you recently. A moment of magickal empowerment finds you when Luna blows a kiss to Pluto, opening portals toward personal growth. Use this energy to meditate on your purpose and highest path, trusting that blessings will follow when you believe in yourself. Love fills your home when Jupiter stirs, marking the perfect excuse for a home-cooked meal and good company."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) might "seek change" today as they continue to experience vivid visions of their dreams. Today is the day to let go of usual vices and break unhealthy patterns. It might be a good idea to write down your thoughts and share them with a close friend.

"Make the most of your Monday by seeking change, dearest Pisces, as the moon enters Libra and your house of transformation. Now is the time to make good on any promises you've been making yourself, evolving into the visions your daydreams conjure. Pluto steps in to further your agenda, bringing ease to the act of letting go and breaking patterns. Use this energy to kick bad habits or remove dead weight from your life. Your mind will feel busy when Mars and Jupiter align, though it may be best to journal your thoughts or share them with a close confidant rather than sharing them with the world."

