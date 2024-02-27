2 Beloved Eateries Recognized As The Best Diners In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
February 27, 2024
What comes to mind when you think about diners? Belly-busting breakfasts? Endless cups of coffee? Cozy booths, red-top stools, and retro decor? All these features can apply depending on where you go. Diners remain a staple of the American cultural landscape, attracting hungry workers, people with late-night cravings, and all sorts of patrons. With thousands of these eateries dotting the country, several stand out thanks to their unique menus and innate appeal.
LoveFood updated its list of every state's best diner, which ranges from historic establishments to new-age restaurants that put a spin on classic comfort food. Some states have more than one entry in the roundup, and Florida is one of them.
The first diner representing the Sunshine State is a retro fave. Big Pink in Miami Beach entrances customers with its generous hours of operation, extensive menu, and its iconic bubblegum-pink building and decor. Over 200 menu items are available for purchase, including the TV dinner that features a selection of daily specials on a stainless steel tray.
There there's the Peter Pan Diner, another quirky South Florida restaurant that intrigues eaters with its meals and design. Here's what writers had to say about it:
"The slightly cartoonish branding of this spot might lead you to think it’s a bit gimmicky, but Peter Pan Diner has been a Fort Lauderdale institution for over 40 years, iconic for its distinctive green-and-white building and nostalgic interior. It was named Florida’s best diner by Reader's Digest in 2023, and people love the generous portions of comfort food – think shatteringly crisp fried chicken, belly-filling breakfasts, and Greek specialties like lamb shanks and moussaka."