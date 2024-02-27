2 Beloved Eateries Recognized As The Best Diners In Florida

What comes to mind when you think about diners? Belly-busting breakfasts? Endless cups of coffee? Cozy booths, red-top stools, and retro decor? All these features can apply depending on where you go. Diners remain a staple of the American cultural landscape, attracting hungry workers, people with late-night cravings, and all sorts of patrons. With thousands of these eateries dotting the country, several stand out thanks to their unique menus and innate appeal.

LoveFood updated its list of every state's best diner, which ranges from historic establishments to new-age restaurants that put a spin on classic comfort food. Some states have more than one entry in the roundup, and Florida is one of them.

The first diner representing the Sunshine State is a retro fave. Big Pink in Miami Beach entrances customers with its generous hours of operation, extensive menu, and its iconic bubblegum-pink building and decor. Over 200 menu items are available for purchase, including the TV dinner that features a selection of daily specials on a stainless steel tray.