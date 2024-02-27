The tour announcement comes months after 21 Savage toured the U.S. with Drake for their "It's All A Blur Tour." Towards the end of their tour run, 21 finally obtained his green card and traveled to his birthplace in the U.K. for his first-ever show in Europe. He also made waves with a couple of historic performances on national TV including his joint set with Burna Boy and Brandy at the 66th Grammy Awards and his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.



His tour mates have also had plenty of success over the past few months especially JID. He's currently celebrating a new milestone after his viral song "Surround Sound" featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate hit the top spot on the Rhythmic Radio this week. The song stems from his 2022 album The Forever Story.



Fans can access presale tickets for "The American Dream Tour" on Thursday by using the code "DREAMTOUR." Check out the full list of dates and locations below.