21 Savage Reveals 'America Dream Tour' With JID, Nardo Wick & 21 Lil Harold

By Tony M. Centeno

February 27, 2024

21 Savage
Photo: Getty Images

21 Savage is hitting the road once again for his own tour, and he's bringing some friends with him.

On Tuesday morning, February 27, the Atlanta-based artist announced the plans for "The American Dream Tour." 21 will perform songs from his new album American Dream and other hits all around the country with fellow ATL rappers JID, 21 Lil Harold and Florida's own Nardo Wick. The tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada on May 1 and will hit up major cities around the U.S. like Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Tampa and more until mid-June where it will close out in Atlanta.

The tour announcement comes months after 21 Savage toured the U.S. with Drake for their "It's All A Blur Tour." Towards the end of their tour run, 21 finally obtained his green card and traveled to his birthplace in the U.K. for his first-ever show in Europe. He also made waves with a couple of historic performances on national TV including his joint set with Burna Boy and Brandy at the 66th Grammy Awards and his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

His tour mates have also had plenty of success over the past few months especially JID. He's currently celebrating a new milestone after his viral song "Surround Sound" featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate hit the top spot on the Rhythmic Radio this week. The song stems from his 2022 album The Forever Story.

Fans can access presale tickets for "The American Dream Tour" on Thursday by using the code "DREAMTOUR." Check out the full list of dates and locations below.

21 Savage's "The American Dream Tour" Dates

May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 3 – Seattle WA @ White River Amphitheatre

May 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 9 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 16 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

May 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

May 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 28 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music CenterMay 31 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 1 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 4 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 5 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 8 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*

June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 11 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

