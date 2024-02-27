21 Savage Reveals 'America Dream Tour' With JID, Nardo Wick & 21 Lil Harold
By Tony M. Centeno
February 27, 2024
21 Savage is hitting the road once again for his own tour, and he's bringing some friends with him.
On Tuesday morning, February 27, the Atlanta-based artist announced the plans for "The American Dream Tour." 21 will perform songs from his new album American Dream and other hits all around the country with fellow ATL rappers JID, 21 Lil Harold and Florida's own Nardo Wick. The tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada on May 1 and will hit up major cities around the U.S. like Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Tampa and more until mid-June where it will close out in Atlanta.
The tour announcement comes months after 21 Savage toured the U.S. with Drake for their "It's All A Blur Tour." Towards the end of their tour run, 21 finally obtained his green card and traveled to his birthplace in the U.K. for his first-ever show in Europe. He also made waves with a couple of historic performances on national TV including his joint set with Burna Boy and Brandy at the 66th Grammy Awards and his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.
His tour mates have also had plenty of success over the past few months especially JID. He's currently celebrating a new milestone after his viral song "Surround Sound" featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate hit the top spot on the Rhythmic Radio this week. The song stems from his 2022 album The Forever Story.
Fans can access presale tickets for "The American Dream Tour" on Thursday by using the code "DREAMTOUR." Check out the full list of dates and locations below.
21 Savage's "The American Dream Tour" Dates
May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 3 – Seattle WA @ White River Amphitheatre
May 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 9 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 14 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 16 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
May 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 21 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
May 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
May 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
May 28 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music CenterMay 31 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 1 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 4 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 5 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 8 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival*
June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 11 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre