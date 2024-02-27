California Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of California is San Francisco.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"This impossibly beautiful, culturally rich, and iconic city is surrounded by an ocean, mountains, and redwood forest. Take in jaw-dropping views and Victorian architecture from an iconic cable car, the top of the Coit Tower, by boat, or one of the many hilly parks. Enjoy some of the world's best Asian food in the country's oldest Chinatown. And of course, walk or bike across the incomparable Golden Gate Bridge for views of the city, bay, open ocean, and mountains of the Marin Headlands."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.