Michigan Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Michigan is Mackinac Island.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"The iconic Mackinac Island, where some local Native American tribes believe the Earth was created, boasts seemingly everything except cars. It is a delightful mix of history, nature, relaxation, and of course, fudge. Mackinac Island has long been called the "Fudge Capital of the World," and its 13 fudge shops produce up to 10,000 pounds of fudge daily in peak season. To work that off, consider biking around the island or kayaking around the bluffs. Then, take a horse and buggy ride back to the iconic Grand Hotel for some elegant afternoon tea."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.