Minnesota Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Minnesota is North Shore Scenic Drive.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"Take this "All-American Road" through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Great Lakes. Highway 61 hugs Lake Superior for 145 miles, from Duluth to Grand Portage State Park, passing through stunning lakeside forests and towns. There are endless attractions along the way, from lava rocks at Artists' Point and hawks at Hawk Ridge to waterfalls at Cascade River State Park, Gooseberry Falls State Park, and Grand Portage State Park, which contains the Falls of the Pigeon River, the tallest waterfall in Minnesota."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.