Missouri Restaurant Crowned Among America's Best Brunch Spots

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just way too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms. Fortunately, brunch has become quite the event over the last few years, leading many restaurants to join in on the fun with their own mid-morning menus.

24/7 Tempo looked at reviews and ratings from several food blogs and regional sites in order to compiled a list of the best brunch spots in America, and according to the site, one of the restaurants can be found here in Missouri.

Half & Half, a popular St. Louis-area eatery with a 4.3 star rating on Google and more than 1,000 reviews, is one of the best places to enjoy a great brunch in the entire country. This restaurant has delicious specials for brunch, like stuffed French toast, but hungry diners can also try anything from their normal breakfast menu as well.

Half & Half is located at 8135 Maryland Avenue in Clayton.

Here's what the site had to say:

"It's breakfast, brunch, and lunch only at this high-end cafe in a community bordering St. Louis. Brunch specials are posted every Saturday morning on the restaurant's Twitter and Instagram accounts, but in addition, all the usual breakfast dishes are available — among them a tomato and egg sandwich, five different omelets, and blueberry-cheesecake-stuffed French toast."

Check out the full list at 247tempo.com to see more of the best brunch spots in the country.