Pennsylvania Destination Crowned 'Best Vacation Spot' In The Entire State

March is nearly here, and that means it's just about time to start planning your spring and summer vacations! With so many beautiful locations across the U.S. to choose from, it helps to seek advice from fellow travelers when considering the next place you'll make memories with friends and loved ones.

Explore complied a list of the best vacation spots across the country to make this process a little bit easier for you! The list features reviews from travelers and bloggers who've already been to the best vacation spot in each state.

Per the list, the best vacation spot in all of Pennsylvania is Philadelphia.

Here's what Explore had to say about the absolute best place to vacation in the entire state:

"Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia, once America's largest city and capital. American history still reverberates loudly, and the city's most popular attractions include the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. Philly pays homage to one of the Declaration's most famous writers and signatories with the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which includes the Philadelphia Museum of Art (home to the famous "Rocky Steps") and the Franklin Institute. But Philadelphia isn't just a history museum — it's a living, working city of restaurants, universities, and urban beaches along a reinvigorated riverfront."

For a continued list of the best places to vacation across the country visit explore.com.