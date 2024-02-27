South Carolina Restaurant Crowned Among America's Best Brunch Spots

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just way too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms. Fortunately, brunch has become quite the event over the last few years, leading many restaurants to join in on the fun with their own mid-morning menus.

24/7 Tempo looked at reviews and ratings from several food blogs and regional sites in order to compiled a list of the best brunch spots in America, and according to the site, one of the restaurants can be found here in South Carolina.

Poogan's Porch, a popular Charleston eatery with a 4.3 star rating on Google and more than 4,800 reviews, is one of the best places to enjoy a great brunch in the entire country. This restaurant has delicious options for brunch like pimento cheese fritters, fried green tomatoes, chicken and waffles, French toast, fried chicken, shrimp and grits and much more.

Poogan's Porch is located at 72 Queen Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A local go-to for Southern food since 1976, Poogan's Porch — named for the 'good ol', down-home Southern porch dog' who was the restaurant's mascot — pleases brunchers with such fare as pimento cheese fritters with bacon jam, mac & cheese with country ham and toasted cornbread crumbs, Lowcountry mussels with okra and andouille, and a chicken-fried pork chop with sunny-side-up eggs and stone-ground grits."

