South Carolina Restaurant Named The Best Sushi Spot In The State

By Sarah Tate

February 27, 2024

Photo: Ridofranz/iStock/Getty Images

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like South Carolina with a countless number of seafood spots.

24/7 Tempo looked at ratings and reviews from a variety of websites, such as Eater, Travel & Leisure and Thrillist, to find the best sushi in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in every state. According to the site, the best sushi place in all of South Carolina is Sushi-Wa in Charleston, a restaurant that offers an "intimate omakase experience," per its website.

Sushi-Wa is located at 1503 King Street Ext.

Here's what the site had to say South Carolina's best sushi spot:

"A nigiri-focused omakase restaurant from chefs Kazu Murakami and Chris Schoedler, Sushi-Wa has commanded crowds for its artful sushi since the day it opened. The menu changes daily and seating is limited, but at just $100 the omakase menu is a true bargain. They also offer a takeout tray brimming with 21 nigiri pieces and five rolls for $125."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Tempo to see more of the best sushi joints around the country.

