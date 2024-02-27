Toyota Recalls 381,000 Tacoma Pickups Due To Loose Nuts On The Rear Axle

Toyota is recalling 381,000 Tacoma pickup trucks because a part could fall off the rear axle and increase the risk of a crash. The recall includes 2022 and 2023 model years.

The automaker said that welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle could loosen some of the retaining nuts over time. Eventually, the nuts could fall off and cause a part to separate from the axle, resulting in decreased stability and brake performance.

Toyota did not say if it received any reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue.

Owners can take their trucks to a dealer, where technicians will inspect the rear axle. They will retighten any loose nuts and repair or replace any damaged components.

Toyota said it will begin notifying owners about the recall by mail in April.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.