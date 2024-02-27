Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 28th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for February 28th, drawing on ideals of positivity, tears, control, understanding, romance, power and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should keep your communication short and sweet today as complicating anything could get messy. Don't feel the need to humor others today, Aries!

"Keeping your communication short and sweet is a good strategy for you today. Whenever you can, try to put things in a nice little nutshell. Try not to get too wordy. Zippy little emails, snappy messages, and short voicemails will help you get across the ideas you need to convey without getting caught up in all of the messy details. Other people are likely to go off on tangents today, but you just won't have time to humor them like you usually do."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that events will pop-up in your schedule today that feel a bit out of your control. Take this time to realize that not having control can be a great thing! Today is whatever YOU want it to be, Taurus.

"Whatever happens around you today will feel like a drama that you simply can't control. You are right. You can't control it. But being powerless in a situation doesn't have to make you feel hopeless about that situation. Sometimes it's a liberating feeling to know that you can't do much to change it. Going with the flow is pleasing to you anyway, so just do what feels good. Trying to make the day be exactly what you want it to be will only be a waste of your time."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you might want to check on your friends today, as acquaintances who seem like they have it all together might be feeling a bit down. Be a safe space for them to open up to, and help them weigh the positives of whatever is making them sad. Being a shoulder to lean on with prove beneficial to both you and your friends.

"Someone who is usually a source of bright sunshine in your life is feeling a bit depressed right now, but you need to act like you don't notice. Avoid making them feel like they're the object of pity or sadness and just try to keep them communicating with you. Eventually, they will open up about what is bothering them, and you will be able to see a way to help them see the brighter sides of things. Throughout the day, keep in touch with them and remind them that someone cares."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to be the object of peoples' plans today, but be sure not to accept every single invitation and over extend yourself. Don't reveal your intentions to deny plans to others as some may be sensitive to this information, Cancer.

"Today, you're going to be an essential element in a lot of people's plans. It seems you've got what everyone needs, whether it's the best attitude, the best ideas, or the best cooking skills! So in order to avoid overextending yourself, don't commit to anything unless you absolutely have to, and don't let everyone know what you're doing for anyone else. Otherwise, your alliances may be misinterpreted by sensitive folks who are hurt that they're not your number one."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to feeling strongly about an issue that your friends disagree on today. Take time to try and understand everyone's viewpoints before you speak out of turn.

"Your strong feelings about an issue aren't necessarily shared by every one of your friends, so be careful not to make assumptions today when the conversation turns to a topic you feel passionately about. Temper your excitement. Let other people get a word in edgewise. That's the best way for everyone to understand what's behind their viewpoints. They can better understand why you feel the way you feel only after they know you are trying to understand them."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that people might try to take advantage of you today. Set clear boundaries that protect your kind heart and your time. It's ok to remind people that you need a little bit of space, Virgo.

"Today, you should be wary of people trying to take advantage of you. If you give certain people an inch, they will surely take a mile. It's not that you shouldn't be friendly and generous. It's just that you have to keep an eye out for people who are asking for too much. Have your boundaries set early, so when needy people try to get on your good side, you can remind them to step back and give you space."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to have a "good cry" today as they finally sit with their feelings. If you feel the need to be comforted at this time, seek the company of family and close friends. Don't be afraid to share both good and bad things on your mind with the people that you love, Libra.

"Every once in a while you need a good cry to get out some of the bad feelings. Letting yourself get emotional over the trials in your life is not a sign of weakness. It is a healthy way to process unpleasant feelings. If you need solace, you will find more comfort from your family than from anyone else, so try to spend some time with them later in the day if you can. You share the good things in your life with them, and you should share the bad stuff too."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should keep your ears pealed for a "minor detail" that someone revealed to you in confidence today as it could be a small part of a larger secret to be revealed in the future. Just knowing this secret could "put you in a very powerful position."

"Pay attention to an unusual minor detail that comes up when someone tells you something in confidence. Part of the secret they are sharing is a clue to another, even bigger secret. And if you can get in touch with your inner private detective, you can figure out the rest of the story, the part they don't want to tell you just yet. This inside knowledge will put you in a very powerful position, so use it wisely. Don't spread the word too quickly if you want to remain a confidant."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you should practice backing your words up with action! Keep your goals and ambitions close to your heart as you follow through with your dreams. Today is the day to make and carry out plans, Sagittarius!

"Don't be someone who is long on talk and short on action. Watch how much you talk about your ambitious goals and plans, because the longer you go on and on about your ideas, the more people will begin to doubt that you are going to follow through on them. Start embracing humility, then enact your plans. Let your actions speak for you, and show the world that you aren't all talk. You are a person of substance and you need to show it."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com urges you to be subtle instead of straight up today as you let others explain themselves before putting your two cents into the conversation. Sometimes, it pays to be gentle rather than harsh, Capricorn.

"You know that it can often be efficient to speak directly and honestly, but your communication style today should be more subtle than straight up. Instead of responding immediately when someone says something you don't like, wait and listen to more of what they have to say. Let them explain themselves completely before you go at them, especially if this is a person you are just starting to get to know. You have to be gentle and bend over backward to make them feel safe."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you can expect to feel romantic towards another as a complicated relationship takes shape. Be very cautious of who you give your heart to, Aquarius, and take time to weigh your options.

"Today, an intellectual connection might spark some romantic feelings, but the situation could be a complicated one. There's an imbalance of interest or availability, and now is not the time to be embroiled in a big drama that could give you a bad reputation or broken heart. Proceed with caution when you start to feel the chemistry with someone. There is more to this than meets the eye, and you have to protect yourself. Make sure you're doing the right thing."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should dive in head first today and make their dreams a reality. Confidence, paired with a positive mindset, will banish uncertainty as the day unfolds. You know how special your passions are, Pisces, now prove it to the world!

"Anything that you dream up, you can make happen if you persevere and stay positive! Banish those clouds of doubt that you feel edging into your brain. Yes, there is uncertainty ahead, but there always will be. Why not choose to think the best and just keep moving forward? Stick with the people who always see the bright side of life and stay away from those who tell you that you can't have the things you want. That's nonsense and you know it. Now you have to prove it to them."

