Alligator Chases People On Golf Cart In Heart-Stopping Video

A terrifying video shows the moment an alligator nearly bit a couple riding on a golf cart in Florida. The heart-stopping moment happened on February 16 near a pond in Ave Maria, FOX 35 Orlando learned.

Video captured by Denise Prues shows the alligator walking between two homes toward a pond across the road. Prues can be heard saying "Oh my god," as a golf cart passes by, prompting the gator to quicken its pace slightly. Suddenly, the fearsome predator charges at another oncoming golf cart, its maw agape.

The driver of the golf cart quickly swerves to avoid the bite of the fearsome reptile. The shocking video ends with the alligator continuing toward the pond.

"I heard a noise in the side yard and looked up, and the alligator was slowly walking between the houses. I was on my phone so quickly switched over to video," Prues told Storyful.