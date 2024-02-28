Award-Winning Eatery Crowned Florida's Best French Restaurant

French culture has been a cornerstone of the culinary world for generations. While this esteemed cuisine has faced stiff competition from other cultural fare over the last few decades, French restaurants continue to entice customers with both traditional and modern dishes. Many are fine-dining establishments while others strive to provide a cozy atmosphere for casual guests.

If you're looking for some amazing French food, 24/7 Tempo revealed the best Fench restaurant in each state. Here's how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on sites including Gayot, Michelin, Time Out, Culture Trip, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources to compile a list of the top French restaurant in each state. We considered not only various markers of quality (star ratings, effusive critical praise, etc.) but also, insofar as it could be determined, the fidelity each establishment pays to authentic French culinary traditions, whether classical or contemporary."

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon was crowned Florida's top French restaurant! This award-winning establishment prides itself on its elevated and pristine dishes. There's also a counter where guests can watch chefs make magic in the kitchen while interacting with other employees. Writers recommend you try the crispy langoustine with basil coulis, scallops in cilantro broth, and filet mignon.