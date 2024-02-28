California Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of California?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one California location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in California can be found at In-N-Out Burger located throughout the state. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the animal-style burger.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"California has tons of well-loved burger joints, but none are as iconic and symbolic of the state as In-N-Out Burger. It's popular for its taste as much as its ability to help you keep more money in your bank account. The first restaurant of the chain was opened in 1948 and was the first drive-thru burger joint in the state. Though the chain has expanded outside of California, the two are still essentially synonymous with one another. Everyone has their own favorites, but one of the most popular options is the animal-style burger, which is cooked in mustard and includes grilled onions, pickles, and extra sauce."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.