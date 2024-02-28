Cardi B Samples A Classic Missy Elliott Song In Teaser For Upcoming Single

Cardi B's latest snippet is the latest sign that her sophomore album is set to arrive soon. Following the release of "Bongos" last year, Bardi said she aims to release her next LP in the first quarter of 2024. During her interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi said the album might have 18-20 songs on it. She also wants to announce the plans for her first major-headlining tour immediately after the album drops.



Her new snippet surfaced shortly after her husband Offset encouraged her to release the album. Earlier this month, the father of Cardi's two kids posted a muted video of himself listening to her album. In his caption, he told Cardi the project "goes crazy" and told her to drop it.



"Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy," he wrote on top of the video in his Instagram Story.



As of this report, Cardi B hasn't shared any other details about the album. However, according to Cardi All Access, there will be a special update today so stay tuned.