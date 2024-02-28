Florida Spot Among America's Best Places To Travel During The Spring

Warm sunshine and beautiful flowers signal the coming of spring. While the season is best known for the weeklong vacation period for students across the nation, there are many more delightful things to look forward to. Cultural festivals, theme parks, beach trips, and outdoor getaways are just a handful of possible vacations. Americans seeking refuge from the cold may even travel to other parts of the nation to get milder temperatures and less snow.

Luckily, there are plenty of destinations that take full advantage of the springtime, as outlined by Thrillist. The website compiled a list of the best places to visit in the United States during spring, and one well-known Florida spot is getting the spotlight.

Key Largo is part of the beloved Florida Keys region, which has a colorful array of beach towns, undersea activities, and cozy accommodations. Writers detailed why they included this island community on its list:

"As much as America likes to josh Florida (there's endless material to work with), it's hard to deny the state’s easy accessibility to sun and beach when you just want to get the hell out of Dodge. Key Largo offers a funky taste of old Florida without the relentless untz untz untz of South Beach. The largest island in the Florida Keys features the beautiful and always-happening Playa Largo Resort, the first full-service resort built in Key Largo in more than 20 years, featuring private bungalows and a two-story beach house. This is where to loll before June wakes up the subtropical humidity (and kicks off hurricane season)."