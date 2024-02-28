GloRilla Reveals She's Related To A Major Hip-Hop Artist

GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert may be related but they've never collaborated on a song together before. Both artists have been busy working on their own music. Uzi is currently prepping to drop their final album Luv Is Rage 3 sometime this year. The Generation Now artists recently shared that they plan to leave the music industry and focus on their budding career as a fashion designer.



“I want to make music," Uzi told TMZ last year. "I love making music but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more… I want to make women’s clothes. I’ve been working in my office in my house.”



Meanwhile, GloRilla is focused on releasing new music this year as well. She recently shared the video for her latest single "Yeah Glo!" which may appear on her debut album coming soon.



Watch the entire interview below.