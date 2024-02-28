GloRilla Reveals She's Related To A Major Hip-Hop Artist
By Tony M. Centeno
February 28, 2024
GloRilla blew some fans' mind when she revealed that she's related to Lil Uzi Vert.
Earlier this week, February 26, the Past Your Bedtime podcast delivered its latest episode featuring the Memphis native. During their discussion, host Fannita Leggett asked which artists Big Glo would collaborate with. Leggett asked her if she would ever connect with the "Just Wanna Rock" artist to make a song together. That's when Glo shared that Uzi is her cousin.
"That's my cousin," GloRilla replied. "That's my real cousin."
"We actually working on it," she continued. "We gon' get it together. We never started on a song, we gotta get it together. That's my cousin, though."
GloRilla says she has a song in the works with her cousin Lil Uzi Vert 👀 Y’all here for it? pic.twitter.com/c1heJmX52F— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 27, 2024
GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert may be related but they've never collaborated on a song together before. Both artists have been busy working on their own music. Uzi is currently prepping to drop their final album Luv Is Rage 3 sometime this year. The Generation Now artists recently shared that they plan to leave the music industry and focus on their budding career as a fashion designer.
“I want to make music," Uzi told TMZ last year. "I love making music but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more… I want to make women’s clothes. I’ve been working in my office in my house.”
Meanwhile, GloRilla is focused on releasing new music this year as well. She recently shared the video for her latest single "Yeah Glo!" which may appear on her debut album coming soon.
Watch the entire interview below.