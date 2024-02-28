Ja Rule Denied Entry Into The UK Ahead Of Tour, 50 Cent Responds
By Tony M. Centeno
February 28, 2024
Ja Rule is experiencing some difficult issues with his tour overseas and, of course, his longtime foe 50 Cent had something to say about it.
On Tuesday, February 27, Ja took to X/Twitter and informed his fans that he was denied entry into the UK just days before his "Sunrise Tour" is set to begin.
"I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… 🤬💔" Ja wrote.
I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… 🤬💔— Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024
The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This… 🤬— Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024
"The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records," he continued. "In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This… 🤬"
The news spread far enough to catch 50 Cent's attention. The "Window Shopper" rapper posted screenshots of Ja's tweets and added his own commentary to the caption.
“Hahahahahaha I did not have nothing to do with this bitch not getting in. LOL," Fif wrote in his now-deleted post. "LMAO. I got juice all over the place sucker!”
"@50cent N***a you p*ssy shut up…" Ja fired back.
Ja Rule's "Sunrise Tour" was supposed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Venni Vetti Vecci. The New York native was set to travel to cities like London, Dublin, Liverpool and other areas in the UK along with supporting acts Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya. It doesn't seem like the entire tour has been cancelled. See Ja Rule's statement about the tour below.
More dates to be announced see the rest of y’all soon!!! UK 🇬🇧 love stay tuned I got something for y’all too!!! In the meantime get my live streaming app ICONN live gonna go live with everyone from an undisclosed location later!!! 🌅🧡 https://t.co/mJUkIupnUn— Ja Rule (@jarule) February 28, 2024
My team made it CLEAR to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can’t get in the country…The PROMOTER swore this wouldn’t be an issue The PROMOTER started selling tickets y’all love to blame the artist lol… GET YOUR REFUNDS!!! 🌅🧡— Ja Rule (@jarule) February 28, 2024