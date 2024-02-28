Michigan Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Michigan?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Michigan location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Michigan can be found at Miller's Bar in Dearborn. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the Ground Round burger.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Miller’s Bar is Michigan’s favorite burger joint, located in the city of Dearborn. It’s won multiple awards for its classic burgers, but it still maintains its down-to-earth feel. The joint is cash-only, and they serve their burgers on wax paper instead of plates, and it’s loved by locals and tourists alike. Their menu is limited to a few different sandwiches, beans, onion rings, french fries, and their classic Ground Round burger. It comes with cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and onions, and you can order it with cheese or leave it plain."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.