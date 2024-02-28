Nebraska Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Nebraska?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Nebraska location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Nebraska can be found at Stella’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the Stellanator.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Stella’s Bar & Grill opened in 1936 and has remained a favorite and beloved burger joint for Nebraska residents since. Located in Bellevue, the menu prominently features a wide variety of famous burgers. There’s a build-your-own option, including ground beef, Impossible patties, veggie burgers, and a ton of creative toppings. There are also specialty burgers, including Stella’s Staple burger, which comes with cheese, bacon, and a fried egg. If you’re feeling bold, attempt the Stellanator. Participants have 45 minutes to eat a six-stack burger with six fried eggs, 12 pieces of bacon, and all the fixings (including peanut butter). Winners get a T-shirt, a free meal, and their picture hung in the restaurant."

For more information regarding the best place to order a juicy burger in each state visit financebuzz.com.