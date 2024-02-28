Pennsylvania Spot Named 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a hearty burger; especially if that burger is paired with fries, and washed down with a refreshing soda. It's not very hard to find a burger joint in America that serves a delicious burger. But what about one that serves the BEST burger in the entire state of Pennsylvania?

Using factors such as quality and popularity to lay the groundwork, Finance Buzz listed the country's most beloved burger joints, and one Pennsylvania location made the list. If you've been searching for the greatest burger around, and we mean the absolute best burger, look no further than this state staple!

Per the list, the best burger in Pennsylvania can be found at Village Whiskey’s in Philadelphia. Finance Buzz recommended that customers try the Whiskey King.

Here's what Finance Buzz had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Philadelphia-based Village Whiskey’s main focus is, to no one’s surprise, their extension whiskey selection. However, it’s also a coveted burger spot in the city and state. Their burgers are a whopping eight ounces, and full of rich flavors. There are a handful of standard burger options, plus a rotating burger of the month. If you want to combine your love of whiskey and burgers, though, check out the Whiskey King — the patty is topped with onions glazed in maple bourbon, bacon, foie gras, and blue cheese."

