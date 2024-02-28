Recalled Eye Drops Sold In Wisconsin Pose 'Heightened Risk Of Harm'

Multiple eye ointment products sold in stores nationwide, including Wisconsin, have been recalled due to a potential risk of eye infections.

Thane, Maharashtra, India, Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of four eye ointment products after an FDA inspection noted a lack of sterility assurance at the facility. The products all have an expiration date ranging from February 2024 to September 2025, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These are the products impacted in the recall:

Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 681131395298

Equate Style Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 681131395304

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment, UPC Code 050428634141

AACE Pharmaceuticals brand Lubricant PM Ointment, UPC Code 371406124356

Consumers should not use the affected products. According to the FDA, there is a potential risk of eye infections or harm for anyone who uses the products. Eye ointments and ophthalmic drug products are intended to be sterile because they are applied directly to the eye and "bypass some of the body's natural defenses." Products that aren't sterile could lead to infections and a "potential heightened risk of harm."

The products were distributed to wholesalers and retailers around the country, including Walmart and CVS. As of February 16, there have been no reports of adverse events related to the recall.

For more information about the recall, including the affected lot numbers, visit fda.gov.