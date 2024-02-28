Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 29th

Thursday (Leap Day) is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for February 29th, drawing on ideals of socialization, energy, rest, confidence, gratitude, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will feel an abundance of energy today, causing you to come out of your shell like never before. This will make you question why you hold back so much and why you don't put 100% of your efforts into your work lately. Don't worry, Aries! These questions will be answered as the hours unfold.

ARIES:

"There is certainly no shortage of energy inside you right now, but you're feeling surprisingly shy about showing it to the rest of the world. It's going to take a little bit of encouragement to get you to come out of your shell and do all that you could be doing. The big question right now is why you're holding back so much. Take some time to think through why you are unable to work at a hundred percent of your capacity. You'll get answers by the end of the day."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com revealed that you do not need to rush today no matter what anyone tells you. Take time for yourself and don't apologize. Today is the day to "assert yourself and stand your ground," Taurus.

TAURUS:

"There is no reason for you to be in a hurry to get anywhere now no matter what someone is telling you. Take all the time you need and make no apologies for it. You have the right to do the amount of research that makes you feel good about your decision. And the more you can map out your plan of action in detail, the better things will go for you. Tell all the people who are pushing you that they are wasting their time. Assert yourself and stand your ground."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you might have to share the people that you love today. Giving your loved ones some much-needed space could prove beneficial in the long run. This also goes for possessiveness in your relationship.

GEMINI:

"Like it or not, you have to share the people you love with others. Loosen your grip grasp on your best friend or sweetie. Give them more space to explore other aspects of their social life. You bring a lot of value to their life and can be confident in that, so why worry that they are spending time with someone else? If you get too possessive about your relationship, you send a message that the assurance you need is more important that the other person's independence."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might feel pleased to be taking on extra responsibilities as the day unfolds. The increase in tasks will allow you to hone your ability to work well under pressure. Today is the day to prove yourself and overcome challenges that, all of a sudden, are not too far out of reach!

CANCER:

"You're happy to have extra responsibilities now. After all, they're just extra opportunities to show the world what you can do. But this higher profile can be a double-edged sword, helping you get positive acclaim but also forcing you to act while everyone is warching. The good news is that you have supreme confidence now and can do very well under pressure. It's time for you to prove yourself and overcome any past missteps. Show folks that you can't be judged by one mistake."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect shyness towards a crush to disappear today as you choose empowerment and let your thoughts be heard, regardless of the consequences. Astrology.com said it best: "It is better to try and miss than to not try at all and let a chance pass you by."

LEO:

"Too shy to say what you really want to say to that incredible person you've been crushing on? Saying something out loud that reveals your inner hopes and wishes might feel like an invitation for rejection, but in reality it's an empowering act. State your truth, stand by your statement, and be ready for whatever consequences come. It is better to try and miss than to not try at all and let a chance pass you by. Own your feelings by giving them the respect they deserve."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that money issues will block one of your relationships today, but it's better to talk about this financial barrier than to let issues continue to stack up. Today is the day to find common ground with this friend, Virgo.

VIRGO:

"One of your friends is letting money issues get in the way of your relationship with them. Either they don't feel they can keep up with your lifestyle or they are worried you can't keep up with theirs. Either way, the two of you need to stop being afraid to talk about finances. You don't have to divulge details, but you can agree on the fact that spending time together is all that matters. How you spend that time can be affordable and comfortable to you both. Make it happen."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to question how open-minded they actually are today. Not having the answer to this question could lead to feelings of anger and fear. But do not fret, Libra, because as the day unfolds, you will be thinking the best of people and greeting them accordingly.

LIBRA:

"Something or someone you encounter could force you to ask yourself how open-minded you really are. You won't understand everything about what other people are doing, and it could make you angry or even afraid. But harmony is pretty easy to achieve when you think the best of other people, especially strangers. Just greet everyone with a smile instead of suspicion. Start a conversation and respect what they say. Set the tone for honest dialogue."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you can expect to lend a hand to someone who is struggling today. It's time to get "back in touch with your selfless." This will prove empowering, and will allow you to grow your value. Others will be grateful for you today, Scorpio!

SCORPIO:

"You'll see someone struggling later today, and you should do what you can to lend them a hand. Not only will it make you feel good about yourself, but it will also help you get back in touch with your selfless, compassionate side. It can be extremely empowering to sacrifice some of your time and energy for the sake of someone else, especially when that someone is as vocal with their gratitude as this person! The rewards you receive for what you do will grow more valuable over time."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might feel micromanaged by an authority figure today, but do not let it get to you. This has more to do with what they are dealing with internally than your actual performance. Today is the day to find the perfect balance between having fun and getting stuff done, Sagittarius.

SAGITTARIUS:

"An authority figure might have a tendency to micromanage you today, and their hovering presence could start to get on your nerves. This is not because you aren't doing a good job. This is because they are feeling insecure and need to justify themselves at your expense. There's no need to feel intimidated by them. Just keep doing your work like you normally do. Have fun, get a lot done, and don't sweat their constant inquiries about your progress."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that today will be a perfect day for a much-needed break! Put deadlines on the sidelines as you stay close to home and practice relaxation. If this is not possible for you today, be sure to prioritize it this week!

CAPRICORN:

"You deserve a break, and today just might be the perfect day for it. Any deadlines you have now can wait, and there aren't going to be any fires breaking out any time soon. If you can, try to stay close to home. Work from home if you can. You need to be in a place where you can totally relax and feel free to be yourself without having to put on a game face or kiss up to the big boss. If you just can't get away today, at least schedule something within the next week."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you might feel like you do not have all the answers today, but don't be extremely vocal about this as it could "confuse other people's confidence" in your abilities. Today is the day to question others' value in your life.

AQUARIUS:

"Despite all evidence to the contrary, you do not have all the answers today. Be careful not to confuse other people's confidence in you with your actual abilities. Right now, you need to work harder to find innovative and perhaps even uncomfortable ideas. Find out how you can make ideas better. What value could they add to your life? Becoming too complacent in your daily routine is not wise for your career or personal growth. You need stimulation and even conflict now."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should surround themselves with charming people today as social plans unfold. Today is the day to put your party planning skills to the test, Pisces! Your socialization efforts today could benefit you at a future event.

PISCES:

"Charming people keep you busy and delighted. They have some big social plans, and they want you to get in on the ground floor of making them happen. You've got valuable party planning skills that they need, plus a contact list of the people they want to invite. Today is going to be a very active and interesting day for you, and your social life is going to be transformed soon because of what you do today. Add your unique flair to the menu and the play list too!"

