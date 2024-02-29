2 Florida Eateries Named Florida's Best Hole-In-The Wall Restaurants

What defines a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? Is it the longtime family-owned restaurant, the strip mall pizzeria cooking satisfying slices of pizza, or the drive-in that serves people around the clock? While people always had a fondness for restaurants that are out of the way of bustling traffic, more travelers are interested in seeing what makes these restaurants local legends.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in every state, from historic establishments to humble diners serving delicious comfort food. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, but they veered from their usual status quo this time. Writers made a rare move and included two entries for Florida.

The first one is El Carajo, a restaurant that takes "hole-in-the-wall" to another level. This spot is not only nestled behind a Miami gas station but it's also tucked away inside a wine shop and bar. Diners can enjoy a cozy atmosphere while dining on some fabulous Spanish dishes, such as paella, tapas, grilled chicken, and more.