Arizona Restaurant Crowned Among America's Best Brunch Spots

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just way too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms. Fortunately, brunch has become quite the event over the last few years, leading many restaurants to join in on the fun with their own mid-morning menus.

24/7 Tempo looked at reviews and ratings from several food blogs and regional sites in order to compiled a list of the best brunch spots in America, and according to the site, one of the restaurants can be found here in Arizona.

Francine, a Scottsdale bistro serving French fare with a 4.2 star rating on Google and more than 400 reviews, is one of the best places to enjoy a great brunch in the entire country. This restaurant has delicious options for brunch like French toast, eggs Benedict, lobster roll, croque madame, tuna tartare, crab & shrimp salad, and more.

Francine is located at 4710 N. Goldwater Boulevard.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This popular French bistro in Scottsdale's Fashion Square will satisfy brunch-time egg-lovers with a scrambled egg sandwich and eggs Benedict with cured salmon or pork loin, but the majority of the brunch menu leans towards lunch, with offerings including fried calamari and zucchini, salade niçoise, and chicken Milanese."

Check out the full list at 247tempo.com to see more of the best brunch spots in the country.