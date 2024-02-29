Chocolate Recalled Across Pennsylvania Poses 'Life-Threatening' Reaction

Electric City Sweets recalled over one thousand chocolate bars distributed across various states on Wednesday (February 28). According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company's Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars contained an undeclared ingredient that many consumers are allergic to. The presence of milk, though revealed on the front side of each individual chocolate bar wrapper, was not mentioned in the ingredient list.

Individuals with dairy allergies who consume this product could experience a "serious or life-threatening" reaction. Per the company's recall, the 1,644 Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars were distributed "through online ordering at Electric City Sweets.comExternal Link Disclaimer and Wholesale accounts" across four states including Pennsylvania, Florida, California, and North Carolina. People who are allergic to dairy should avoid Electric City Sweets Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars with a UPC code of 860005974467 and lot numbers 0101461635, and 0101542739. Both lot numbers feature May 2025 expiration dates.

No illnesses as a result of consuming the chocolate bars have been recorded as of Thursday, February 29. For additional information regarding the recall, consumers should contact Electric City Sweets directly at 1-570-430-8999 or visit their website at electriccitysweets.com.

To review all details contained in the official recall visit fda.gov.