Decades-Old Diner Named Washington's Best Hole-In-The Wall Restaurant

What defines a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? Is it the longtime family-owned restaurant, the strip mall pizzeria cooking satisfying slices of pizza, or the drive-in that serves people around the clock? While people always had a fondness for restaurants that are out of the way of bustling traffic, more travelers are interested in seeing what makes these restaurants local legends.

That's why LoveFood refreshed its list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in every state, from historic establishments to humble diners serving delicious comfort food. Writers used reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

According to the website, Washington State's top hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Twede's Café! Here's why this decades-old diner earned a spot on the list:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside, but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognize it as one of the most memorable locations from the show: the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of the Twin Peaks cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the series, and (of course) a 'damn fine cup of coffee.' There's heartier fare like sandwiches, wraps, and mac ’n’ cheese on offer, too."