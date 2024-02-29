DJ Pee .Wee (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) To Headline NYC Event For St. Pat's Day
By Lauren Crawford
February 29, 2024
Anderson .Paak is feeling the luck of the Irish!
After dropping his latest single, “Gangsta,” with Free Nationals and A$AP Rocky, the musician has just added a surprise performance to his schedule — one that falls on the eve of St. Patrick's Day. Since Leap Year cheated us of having the first Saturday St. Patrick’s Day in years, everyone's favorite Irish Whiskey brand, Jameson, has created a very made-up (but also very official) new holiday: St. Patrick’s Eve.
In honor of the new holiday, Anderson .Paak will be DJing under the alias DJ Pee .Wee in Times Square on March 16 at Jameson St. Patrick’s Eve countdown celebration hosted by SNL comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che.
"I’m psyched to be back with my Jameson crew for their St. Patrick’s Eve bash! I was supposed to help kick off Jameson’s St. Patrick’s Day with a concert in 2020, but that year had other plans for us,” Anderson .Paak said in a statement. "When I learned they were throwing an epic St. Patrick’s Eve celebration in New York City, I knew I had to be there to DJ. Music is all about bringing people together and sharing one-of-a-kind experiences, something Jameson and I know a thing or two about. Can't wait to get the party started early.”
And if the party sounds like something you're interested in, fans 21+ can score tickets to see Anderson .Paak live on JamesonSPE.com (flights + accommodations covered by Jameson)! Yes, you can win a chance to get flewed out for this this invitation-only, first-of-its-kind party!
For more details about the event, visit JamesonSPE.com.