"I’m psyched to be back with my Jameson crew for their St. Patrick’s Eve bash! I was supposed to help kick off Jameson’s St. Patrick’s Day with a concert in 2020, but that year had other plans for us,” Anderson .Paak said in a statement. "When I learned they were throwing an epic St. Patrick’s Eve celebration in New York City, I knew I had to be there to DJ. Music is all about bringing people together and sharing one-of-a-kind experiences, something Jameson and I know a thing or two about. Can't wait to get the party started early.”

And if the party sounds like something you're interested in, fans 21+ can score tickets to see Anderson .Paak live on JamesonSPE.com (flights + accommodations covered by Jameson)! Yes, you can win a chance to get flewed out for this this invitation-only, first-of-its-kind party!

For more details about the event, visit JamesonSPE.com.