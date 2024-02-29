Iconic City Named The 'Most Underrated City' To Visit In Washington

Big-name cities attract millions of visitors every year, regardless of the seasons. While there is plenty to experience in these metropolitan hubs, they can often overshadow other established cities. An emerging trend is putting the spotlight back on these smaller yet sizeable destinations, which offer beloved restaurants, iconic landmarks, nearby nature getaways, tourist attractions, and much more.

If you're looking to switch up your travel plans, LoveExploring revealed the most underrated city to visit in every state. The roundup includes humble urban centers and well-known destinations that are often overlooked compared to more popular cities.

According to writers, Olympia is Washington's most underrated city! Many Americans know this sprawling city as the state's capital, but it has much more to offer. Travelers can look forward to a slew of museums, historical sites, fascinating landmarks, and much more. Writers explained why they chose Olympia:

“While Seattle usually hogs the limelight in the Pacific Northwest, relaxed Olympia has lots going for it too, thanks to an impressive music scene with several gigs a day. A tour of the Washington State Capitol building and grounds is a great place to learn about the state's history too. Come for one the many festivals and events throughout the year, like the Olympia Brew Fest or Music in the Park. Be sure to hike, bike, climb, or go cross-country skiing in Mount Rainier, look for dolphins at Puget Sound, and sip a craft beer at the Three Magnets Brewing Company.”