Kodak Black Welcomes Fourth Child After He Delivered The Baby Himself

This is Kodak Black's fourth child in total. He shares two children with Johnson and also has two other kids from previous relationships. The rapper's son King Khalid Octave, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield, was born in 2016. He also welcomed his daughter, Izzabella, into the world in 2022 with ex Daijanae Ward.



Kodak was blessed with the opportunity to be apart of his son's birth nearly a week after he was released from jail. On February 21, the "Super Gremlin" artist was freed from jail after he spent the past two months at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. His attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed that a judge had dismissed the previous drug possession charge in exchange for the rapper's guilty plea for failure to report police contact. His federal probation was terminated and he received time served.



Congratulations to Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson!