Kodak Black Welcomes Fourth Child After He Delivered The Baby Himself
By Tony M. Centeno
February 29, 2024
Kodak Black and his girlfriend have welcomed their second child into the world.
On Tuesday, February 27, 'Yak's girlfriend Maranda Johnson hopped on X/Twitter and confirmed their new baby was born. Kodak was in attendance for his son's birth, and he did more than just watch. In a pair of posts, Johnson announced their child arrived safely and revealed it's a boy. She also claimed that the Pompano Beach native took over the midwife's job and delivered the baby himself.
"2/27 a prince was born 🤴💙," she wrote. "Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself 😭💙"
2/27 a prince was born 🤴— MJAÉ 🫧❄️ (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024
Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself 😭🥲— MJAÉ 🫧❄️ (@therealmjae_) February 28, 2024
This is Kodak Black's fourth child in total. He shares two children with Johnson and also has two other kids from previous relationships. The rapper's son King Khalid Octave, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield, was born in 2016. He also welcomed his daughter, Izzabella, into the world in 2022 with ex Daijanae Ward.
Kodak was blessed with the opportunity to be apart of his son's birth nearly a week after he was released from jail. On February 21, the "Super Gremlin" artist was freed from jail after he spent the past two months at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. His attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed that a judge had dismissed the previous drug possession charge in exchange for the rapper's guilty plea for failure to report police contact. His federal probation was terminated and he received time served.
Congratulations to Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson!