Two California Spots Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In The US

We're all going to retire one day.

The prospect can be equally frightening as it is exciting depending how prepared you are for the major life changes that come with it. Taking a look at a well-researched list of the best places to retire across the country can provide necessary information that eases the transition into retirement. The aforementioned locations are known for offering citizens great healthcare options, and are very affordable places to inhabit among other desirable qualities.

If you've been searching for the most ideal place to settle down, look no further than the best places to retire in the U.S.!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best places to retire in California are San Diego ranking 115th, and Los Angeles ranking 127th. These locations also ranked among the best places to retire in the entire country. Other cities on the list include New York, New York, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Youngstown, Ohio to name a few.

Here's what U.S. News & World report had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to retire in America:

"Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources. This data was categorized into the four indexes listed below and evaluated using a methodology determined by Americans' preferences. The percent weighting for each index follows the answers from a March 2023 public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live."

For a the full list of the best places to retire in the U.S. visit realestate.usnews.com.